Hungarian side reports detention of vehicle and 32 Ukrainian citizens-Demchenko

Today, 32 Ukrainian citizens illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Hungarian border with black license plates, and Hungarian border guards returned them back. Now all necessary checks are being carried out to further resolve the situation. This was stated on Monday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Regarding the illegal crossing of the border by a group of persons using vehicles, the necessary check is currently underway. We recorded the movement of the car with the help of technical means, and later the Border Patrol found traces of the car in the direction of Hungary. After some time, the Hungarian side reported the detention of the vehicle and 32 citizens of Ukraine. The vehicle's belonging to military formations was not confirmed, although it was recorded that the vehicle had black license plates. - said the official.

According to Demchenko, border guards of the Mukachevo border detachment at the site of which this happened detained several men who may be involved in the movement of persons across the border.

Now all the necessary filtration and verification measures are being carried out with him in order to make the necessary decisions in the future he added.

After the government has changed the rules of stay in the border area, citizens must obtain the appropriate permission from the State Border Service. The service reminds that the procedure provides for issuing permits to individuals and legal entities for entry, stay, residence, and work.