Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Poland of “hypocrisy and secret trade with Russia worth billions of euros”

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Poland of “hypocrisy and secret trade with Russia worth billions of euros”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 80535 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó emphasized the importance of energy security and continued cooperation with Russia. He criticized the EU's response to the Nord Stream explosion and accused Poland of hypocrisy regarding trade with Russia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the importance of ensuring national security in the energy sector and stressed that Hungary continues to cooperate with Russia, in particular in the issue of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. The diplomat wrote about this on the X platform, UNN reports

Details

In his statement, Sijjarto also sharply criticized the European Union's response to the explosion at the Nord Stream pipeline, calling it an act of “state terrorism” if it turns out that a state was involved. The minister emphasized that the EU's response should be proportional to the seriousness of the attack.

Speaking about economic security, Szijjarto accused some countries, including Poland, of hypocrisy for their secret cooperation with Russia, while publicly criticizing other states for similar actions. According to him, last year Poland's trade with Russia amounted to six billion euros, including significant purchases of Russian fertilizers and sales of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

“Our Polish brothers are quietly doing the same thing, so they shouldn't criticize us for speaking openly and honestly about it,” Minister Siyarto said.

This statement caused a wide resonance in the EU, especially against the backdrop of complicated relations between Russia and the EU countries.

Hungary threatens to send migrants to Brussels to avenge EU fine22.08.24, 16:30 • 13519 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

