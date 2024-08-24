Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized the importance of ensuring national security in the energy sector and stressed that Hungary continues to cooperate with Russia, in particular in the issue of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. The diplomat wrote about this on the X platform, UNN reports .

Details

In his statement, Sijjarto also sharply criticized the European Union's response to the explosion at the Nord Stream pipeline, calling it an act of “state terrorism” if it turns out that a state was involved. The minister emphasized that the EU's response should be proportional to the seriousness of the attack.

Speaking about economic security, Szijjarto accused some countries, including Poland, of hypocrisy for their secret cooperation with Russia, while publicly criticizing other states for similar actions. According to him, last year Poland's trade with Russia amounted to six billion euros, including significant purchases of Russian fertilizers and sales of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

“Our Polish brothers are quietly doing the same thing, so they shouldn't criticize us for speaking openly and honestly about it,” Minister Siyarto said.

This statement caused a wide resonance in the EU, especially against the backdrop of complicated relations between Russia and the EU countries.

Hungary threatens to send migrants to Brussels to avenge EU fine