Human rights activist: 23 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Olenivka

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 70432 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108616 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137846 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136036 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171402 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281652 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148817 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103631 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103410 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105427 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 77498 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 51578 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 70432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259841 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36007 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106233 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106235 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122377 views
Human rights activist: 23 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Olenivka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24347 views

23 Ukrainian soldiers returned from the prisoner-of-war camp in Olenivka, where Russians attacked the camp, some of them wounded.

A total of 23 defenders were returned from Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Russians shelled a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the executive director of the NGO "Regional Center for Human Rights" Tatyana Katrichenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There were 193 soldiers in the barracks at the time of the explosion. According to our estimates, 23 of them were returned. Among them were both seriously wounded and those who received light injuries and were not in hospitals after the explosion, but on the territory of the Olenivka colony

- said Tetiana Katrichenko.

Details

Currently, work is underway to identify the names of all Ukrainian defenders who were held captive in Olenivka by Russia during the terrorist attack. Katrychenko said that 10 soldiers who returned from captivity and were in that barracks have already been interviewed.

They also interviewed three doctors who witnessed the failure to provide medical care to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

On the night of July 29, 2022, in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, a building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held was destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians deliberately shelled the colony and committed this terrorist attack.

As a result, at least 50 prisoners of war were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Borrell: Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine03.01.24, 03:13 • 30789 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

