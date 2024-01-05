Human rights activist: 23 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Olenivka

A total of 23 defenders were returned from Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Russians shelled a colony with Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the executive director of the NGO "Regional Center for Human Rights" Tatyana Katrichenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

There were 193 soldiers in the barracks at the time of the explosion. According to our estimates, 23 of them were returned. Among them were both seriously wounded and those who received light injuries and were not in hospitals after the explosion, but on the territory of the Olenivka colony - said Tetiana Katrichenko.

Details

Currently, work is underway to identify the names of all Ukrainian defenders who were held captive in Olenivka by Russia during the terrorist attack. Katrychenko said that 10 soldiers who returned from captivity and were in that barracks have already been interviewed.

They also interviewed three doctors who witnessed the failure to provide medical care to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

On the night of July 29, 2022, in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, a building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held was destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians deliberately shelled the colony and committed this terrorist attack.

As a result, at least 50 prisoners of war were killed and more than 70 were wounded.

Borrell: Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine