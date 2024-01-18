Hrynkevych case: court chooses preventive measures for accomplices of Lviv businessmen

The Pechersk court has begun consideration of the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces for UAH 1 billion. In particular, the first hearing began with the selection of preventive measures for the accomplices of the Hrynkevych family. Namely, preventive measures are to be imposed on two heads of enterprises and their representative, who were directly involved in the purchase of clothing. This was reported by in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office has submitted a motion to the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to impose preventive measures on three suspects in the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces for UAH 1 billion. The suspects are two company executives and their representative. - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Details

According to the agency, the prosecutors requested that the defendants be held in custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million each.

In the evening, the court began considering the first motion.

Another member of the criminal organization was put on the wanted list.

Earlier, Oleksandr Levchuk , a prosecutor of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office, said in court that they would not consider the motion to impose a preventive measure on Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman today. These hearings will take place later.

Recall

On January 17, the State Bureau of Investigation notified of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

On the same day, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers put Roman Hrynkevych on the wanted list to choose a measure of restraint.

Ihor Hrynkevych has status as a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The bribe was offered in exchange for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of a criminal case. He is currently in custody.