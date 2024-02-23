How Ukrainians are punished for "nudes" and "sex parties" and how much money is allocated to the police to investigate "depraved" crimes: BIHUS Info research

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34352 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129453 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79777 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 296600 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196209 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252176 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158277 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372270 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60529 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 129505 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 296665 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220305 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23108 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30949 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30681 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80026 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87029 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

How Ukrainians are punished for "nudes" and "sex parties" and how much money is allocated to the police to investigate "depraved" crimes: BIHUS Info research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41414 views

Last year, the state spent approximately UAH 11.5 million to investigate 200 cases against the organizers of alleged sex parties and prosecute Ukrainians for crimes related/

How Ukrainians are punished for "nudes" and "sex parties" and how much money is allocated to the police to investigate "depraved" crimes: BIHUS Info research

Last year, two hundred criminal proceedings were initiated for "organizing brothels." According to conservative estimates, the state spent 11.5 million hryvnias on investigating porn-related crimes. This is stated by journalists of Bigus.info, reports UNN.

Experts estimate that in 2021, investigators alone spent at least 85,500 working hours on the 1,500 pornography cases opened. According to the most conservative estimates, budget expenditures could have amounted to UAH 11.5 million. But this is the minimum-minimum. After all, sometimes the investigation of cases drags on for months. 

- said journalist Svitlana Stetsenko.

Details

Last year alone, 200 criminal proceedings were opened against the organizers of "sex parties" under Part 2 of Article 302 of the Criminal Code for organizing brothels. Journalists noted that undercover police officers went to "local Shchekavytsia" to collect evidence. More than a thousand more sentences were handed down to Ukrainians for "lusting".

The real punishments are for "nudes" and "sex parties". In 2023, for "organizing brothels". Thus, "nudes" and local "Cheeks" are turning into very real criminal proceedings. Expert examinations, hearings in court, fines - and you can even be jailed for 5 years for sending someone your own naked photos.

- Bigus journalists are outraged.

Svitlana Stetsenko also noted that for participating in the "orgy at Shchekavitsa", participants who survive the nuclear attack will face up to 5 years in prison.

The journalist called the state's desire to interfere in the private life of citizens a relic of the "soviet" (Soviet past - ed.). She reminded that Ukrainians have long been waiting for the adoption of a bill on the decriminalization of private life, which has been lying in the Verkhovna Rada for six months and is waiting for its time.

16.08.23, 12:39 • 2431650 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyCultureCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02