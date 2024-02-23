Last year, two hundred criminal proceedings were initiated for "organizing brothels." According to conservative estimates, the state spent 11.5 million hryvnias on investigating porn-related crimes. This is stated by journalists of Bigus.info, reports UNN.

Experts estimate that in 2021, investigators alone spent at least 85,500 working hours on the 1,500 pornography cases opened. According to the most conservative estimates, budget expenditures could have amounted to UAH 11.5 million. But this is the minimum-minimum. After all, sometimes the investigation of cases drags on for months. - said journalist Svitlana Stetsenko.

Details

Last year alone, 200 criminal proceedings were opened against the organizers of "sex parties" under Part 2 of Article 302 of the Criminal Code for organizing brothels. Journalists noted that undercover police officers went to "local Shchekavytsia" to collect evidence. More than a thousand more sentences were handed down to Ukrainians for "lusting".

The real punishments are for "nudes" and "sex parties". In 2023, for "organizing brothels". Thus, "nudes" and local "Cheeks" are turning into very real criminal proceedings. Expert examinations, hearings in court, fines - and you can even be jailed for 5 years for sending someone your own naked photos. - Bigus journalists are outraged.

Svitlana Stetsenko also noted that for participating in the "orgy at Shchekavitsa", participants who survive the nuclear attack will face up to 5 years in prison.

The journalist called the state's desire to interfere in the private life of citizens a relic of the "soviet" (Soviet past - ed.). She reminded that Ukrainians have long been waiting for the adoption of a bill on the decriminalization of private life, which has been lying in the Verkhovna Rada for six months and is waiting for its time.