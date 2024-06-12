ukenru
How to obtain educational documents remotely from an educational institution or abroad: the Educational Ombudsman gave answers

How to obtain educational documents remotely from an educational institution or abroad: the Educational Ombudsman gave answers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32742 views

Graduates of Ukrainian educational institutions who are currently in Ukraine or abroad can obtain educational documents through authorized representatives under a notarized power of attorney, without the need to travel to the educational institution.

The Education Ombudsman provided answers to who can receive an education document instead of a graduate, how to obtain documents through foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine and how to obtain secondary education documents if the school does not issue them, UNN reports .

Details

Graduates of general secondary, vocational (vocational-technical), professional pre-university and higher education institutions who are in Ukraine remotely from the educational institution or abroad but have studied at a Ukrainian educational institution may obtain a document on the appropriate level of education under certain procedures. Therefore, the child and his or her legal representatives do not need to travel to Ukraine from another city or village or from abroad to obtain a certificate of education

- the statement said.

Who can receive educational documents instead of a graduate

Documents on general secondary education and supplements thereto may be issued to graduates temporarily residing in other regions of Ukraine:

  • one of the parents or legal representatives of a minor graduate;
  • to other persons under a power of attorney from an adult graduate or from the parents of a minor graduate.

The power of attorney must be notarized or certified by a local government body.

Issuance of documents on vocational education of the state standard and supplements thereto by vocational education institutions located in the area of military operations or under temporary occupation may be issued to one of the parents or other legal representatives and other persons under a notarized power of attorney.

The power of attorney is granted by an adult graduate or the parents of a minor graduate.

Documents on professional pre-university and higher education (duplicate documents) are issued to graduates or persons authorized by them in accordance with the law.

Under martial law, a situation may arise when an educational institution in or near a combat zone or in the de-occupied territories where a child is studying may cease to function at any time, in particular on the eve of the end of the school year, or may not issue educational documents. In this case, the educational authorities and heads of educational institutions provide information to the educational authorities of the regional and Kyiv city state administrations about the educational institutions where it is impossible to organize the issuance of documents on general secondary education and determine the current place of residence (stay) of the graduate

- the statement said.

Education departments of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson RSAs:

  • determine the educational institutions that will be authorized to organize the issuance of documents to such graduates, inform local administrations and the institutions themselves and graduates about these institutions;
  • organize the issuance of documents on general secondary education and supplements thereto to graduates temporarily residing in other regions of Ukraine to one of the parents, legal representatives or other persons under a power of attorney certified by a notary or local government body.

The power of attorney is granted by an adult graduate or the parents of a minor graduate.

A graduate or his/her parents (legal representatives) may authorize another person to obtain educational documents and perform certain actions to obtain them. The documents will be issued under a power of attorney, which indicates the powers of the person who will represent the interests of the graduate or parents.

A power of attorney can be certified abroad at foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine.

Recall

If the light was turned off during of the National Multisubjects Testor an air raid was announced, participants can write an application to retake the NMT during additional sessions. Participants can also wait until the lights come back on or the air raid is canceled and continue the test, but they must write a corresponding application.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyOur people abroad

