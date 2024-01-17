How many Ukrainians applied for a green card in 2023

The latest data for 2023 show that the number of Green Card agreements has increased by 30% compared to 2022. This statistic suggests that more and more Ukrainians have begun to travel abroad on their own transport, UNN reports.

Where did Ukrainians leave for and for how long in 2023?

The most popular destinations: Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Hungary.

Average cost of the policy: 2000 UAH.

The average term of the policy: 6 months.

Experts predict that the popularity of the green card will continue to grow in 2024.

Changes in the pricing policy of the Green Card 2024: MTIBU

The MTIBU has announced an increase in tariffs for the Green Card for traveling abroad by car. The cost has increased by an average of 5.5% since December 22, 2023.

New tariffs for passenger cars:

- 15 days - 1002 UAH;

- 1 month - 1595 UAH;

- 3 months - 3789 UAH;

- 1 year - UAH 8769.

The cost of insurance may vary depending on the:

- of the policy validity period (from 15 days to 1 year);

- vehicle type.

Every six months, car insurance prices change. The place of registration, as in the case of a car insurance policy, does not matter. So, for example, a green card in Uzhhorod will cost the same as in Dnipro.

How to apply for a green card?

You can get a green card for a car at any insurance company or through a specialized portal. On Finance.ua, you can set up filters to get the most relevant and profitable options. The following documents are required for registration:

- passport;

- identification code;

- vehicle registration certificate.

Remember, a green card is a mandatory document for traveling abroad in your own car. By taking out a policy, you will be able to protect yourself from financial expenses in the event of an accident and travel safely.