How many Ukrainians applied for a green card in 2023

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 69789 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108559 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137771 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135985 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171392 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103587 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103366 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105382 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 77212 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 51298 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 69806 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259803 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35832 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106216 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106219 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122362 views
How many Ukrainians applied for a green card in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21303 views

Experts predict that the popularity of the green card will continue to grow in 2024.

The latest data for 2023 show that the number of Green Card agreements has increased by 30% compared to 2022. This statistic suggests that more and more Ukrainians have begun to travel abroad on their own transport, UNN reports.

Where did Ukrainians leave for and for how long in 2023?

The most popular destinations: Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Hungary.

Average cost of the policy: 2000 UAH.

The average term of the policy: 6 months.

Experts predict that the popularity of the green card will continue to grow in 2024.

Changes in the pricing policy of the Green Card 2024: MTIBU

The MTIBU has announced an increase in tariffs for the Green Card for traveling abroad by car. The cost has increased by an average of 5.5% since December 22, 2023.

New tariffs for passenger cars:

-         15 days - 1002 UAH;

-         1 month - 1595 UAH;

-         3 months - 3789 UAH;

-         1 year - UAH 8769.

The cost of insurance may vary depending on the:

-         of the policy validity period (from 15 days to 1 year);

-         vehicle type.

Every six months, car insurance prices change. The place of registration, as in the case of a car insurance policy, does not matter. So, for example, a green card in Uzhhorod will cost the same as in Dnipro.

How to apply for a green card?

You can get a green card for a car at any insurance company or through a specialized portal. On Finance.ua, you can set up filters to get the most relevant and profitable options. The following documents are required for registration:

-         passport;

-         identification code;

-         vehicle registration certificate.

Remember, a green card is a mandatory document for traveling abroad in your own car. By taking out a policy, you will be able to protect yourself from financial expenses in the event of an accident and travel safely.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

