Household owners in Donetsk region who lost property due to Russian shelling can receive compensation from eRestoration
Kyiv • UNN
Owners of damaged households in the village of Yarova in the Lyman community can receive compensation under the eRestoration program. The application can be submitted through the Diia portal or by contacting the local commission for the inspection of damaged housing.
Residents of the village of Yarova in the Lyman community, where a fire damaged 40 households, are eligible for compensation under the eRestoration program. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.
Residents of the village of Yarova who lost their homes due to a fire caused by enemy shelling are eligible to receive compensation under the eRestoration program.
To do this, you need to submit an application through the Diia portal or contact the local commission for the inspection of damaged housing.
A fire in the northern part of the region damaged 40 households in the village of Yarova in the Lyman community. Thanks to the coordinated work of the local military administration and law enforcement, 16 residents were evacuated and are now safe and have received all the necessary assistance.
Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. Two people were killed, 12 were wounded, and dozens of houses and administrative buildings in different districts were damaged. 3351 people were evacuated from the front line.