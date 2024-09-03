Household owners in Donetsk region who lost property due to Russian shelling can receive compensation from eRestoration

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125648 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205412 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154924 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143813 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112520 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190207 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Household owners in Donetsk region who lost property due to Russian shelling can receive compensation from eRestoration

Household owners in Donetsk region who lost property due to Russian shelling can receive compensation from eRestoration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18648 views

Owners of damaged households in the village of Yarova in the Lyman community can receive compensation under the eRestoration program. The application can be submitted through the Diia portal or by contacting the local commission for the inspection of damaged housing.

Residents of the village of Yarova in the Lyman community, where a fire damaged 40 households, are eligible for compensation under the eRestoration program. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

Residents of the village of Yarova who lost their homes due to a fire caused by enemy shelling are eligible to receive compensation under the eRestoration program.

- informs Donetsk RMA

To do this, you need to submit an application through the Diia portal or contact the local commission for the inspection of damaged housing.

HelpHelp

A fire in the northern part of the region damaged 40 households in the village of Yarova in the Lyman community. Thanks to the coordinated work of the local military administration and law enforcement, 16 residents were evacuated and are now safe and have received all the necessary assistance.

To recap

Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. Two people were killed, 12 were wounded, and dozens of houses and administrative buildings in different districts were damaged. 3351 people were evacuated from the front line.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

