Household demand for foreign currency increased to a record level-NBU data

Ukrainians have become more active in buying cash currency - in May, an indicator of.2.24 was recorded, which is a record for at least a year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Details

The volume of currency purchases in May 2024 exceeded sales by.1.04 billion. The volume of purchases of foreign currency by the population of Ukraine amounted to 2 2.24 billion in equivalent. Now we are talking about a record figure within the year.

The relevant data was recorded on Monday, June 10.

A detailed schedule of transactions of individuals for the purchase / sale of foreign currency can be viewed at Link: according to NBU Analytics, in May 2024, individuals purchased non - cash currency for 0 0.39 billion; sold-for.0.32 billion.

