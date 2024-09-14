Hostile shelling in Kherson region: a man killed, a woman wounded

Terrorists continue to shell the settlements of Kherson region, killing a local resident and wounding a woman. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, a 55-year-old local resident died as a result of another hostile attack on the village of Poniativka.

Due to his fatal wounds, the man could not be saved.

In addition, a 52-year-old woman was injured in the hostile shelling. She was urgently hospitalized with explosive injuries, brain damage and contusion. Currently, doctors are providing the victim with the necessary assistance.

