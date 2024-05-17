Hostile attacks in Donetsk region: Krasnohorivka suffered a massive attack, 3 dead
Kyiv • UNN
Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region suffered a massive strike that killed 3 people, and 1 person was wounded in Chasovyi Yar and Bahatyr, the head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Friday, UNN reports.
According to him, the exact consequences of the shelling will be established later.
