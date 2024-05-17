Hostile attacks in Donetsk region: Krasnohorivka suffered a massive attack, 3 dead

Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region suffered a massive strike that killed 3 people, and 1 person was wounded in Chasovyi Yar and Bahatyr, the head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Friday, UNN reports.

At least 3 people killed and 2 wounded in shelling in Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka is under massive shelling - three people were killed there today. In addition, 1 resident of Chasovyi Yar and 1 person in Bahatyra of Velykonovosilkivska community were wounded - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the exact consequences of the shelling will be established later.

