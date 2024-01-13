Hostile attack results in a hit in Dnipro: no casualties

Today, during an enemy attack, there was a hit in Dnipro. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

We have arrivals in Dnipro. We are now clarifying the damage caused by the strikes. But the most important thing is always people. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Previously - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the work of Ukrainian air defenders helped to avoid greater consequences.

He also said that the situation in Nikopol region is also restless. "The aggressor is not resting, it is striking the area again," said the head of the JMA.

Addendum

Today, during an enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the skies over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat there were several noisy incidents in the Dnipro region since five in the morning.

Enemy missile debris damages houses in Chernihiv's private sector