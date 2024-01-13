ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Hostile attack results in a hit in Dnipro: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

There was a hit in Dnipro as a result of an enemy attack, there were no casualties.

Today, during an enemy attack, there was a hit in Dnipro. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN

We have arrivals in Dnipro. We are now clarifying the damage caused by the strikes.   But the most important thing is always people. Fortunately, everyone is safe. Previously

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the work of Ukrainian air defenders helped to avoid greater consequences. 

He also said that the situation in Nikopol region is also restless. "The aggressor is not resting, it is striking the area again," said the head of the JMA. 

Addendum

Today, during an enemy attack, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in the skies over Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat there were several noisy incidents in the Dnipro region since five in the morning.

