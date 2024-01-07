Host of popular reality show attacked in the center of Tbilisi

In the center of Tbilisi, the host of the popular reality show "Prime House" of the "Rustavi 2" TV channel, Giorgi Nazgaidze, was attacked, UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in an underground parking lot near Orbeliani Square. Nazgaidze and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by up to ten young men. According to the journalist, some of them had cold steel weapons, others were holding heavy objects.

Unidentified people shouted abuse at the TV presenter and chased him, several times they scared him with a knife.

A passing car driver became concerned. She put Nazgaidze and her friend in her car and drove them out of the parking lot.

Criminal police officers are working at the scene. The investigation was opened on the fact of threats, but Nazgaidze says the Interior Ministry assured him that the case would be reclassified to a more severe article.

Pirveli TV notes that at least three criminal incidents have occurred in the Orbeliani underground parking lot in recent days. Eyewitnesses tell journalists about massive fights and thefts of things from cars.