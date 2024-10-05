Hospitals were partially suspended payments for patients who did not update their data: Media reports details

On October 1, a rule came into force according to which primary health care institutions will stop paying for the treatment of patients if they do not confirm their identity. This procedure is provided for by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1394, UNN reports with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

According to the law, by October 1, Ukrainians who had previously signed declarations with family doctors, pediatricians, and therapists had to update their phone numbers and taxpayer registration numbers.

In the absence of this information in the Electronic Healthcare System, doctors will no longer receive funds for patient care.

To a large extent, this concerns children, who mostly do not have the individual taxpayer code required for document verification. At the same time, the Ministry of Health assures that they will not be affected by the changes.

The National Health Service of Ukraine has announced that it will continue to fund medical institutions for the treatment of patients under the age of 18, even if their data has not been verified in the EHR system.

The Ministry of Health explained that such measures are being implemented to "ensure the relevance and reliability of patient data.

"At present, verification is carried out by exchanging data from the EHRMS with the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers (SRFT) and the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRACSG)," the ministry said.

According to the NHSU, 4.9 million unverified patients have been identified in the system, 4.3 of whom are Ukrainians under the age of 18. The process of verifying children is complicated by the fact that most of them do not receive TINs.

"The Ministry of Health and the NHSU are making every effort to ensure that doctors continue to receive payments for their work and patients continue to receive medical services," the National Health Service emphasized.