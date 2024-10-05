Hospitals were partially suspended payments for patients who did not update their data: Media reports details

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 29573 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160967 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134542 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141267 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179273 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170414 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139354 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139031 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83907 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106982 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109123 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179273 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186881 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139034 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153955 views
Hospitals were partially suspended payments for patients who did not update their data: Media reports details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19391 views

Starting from October 1, medical institutions will not receive payments for unverified patients. The NHSU will continue to finance the treatment of children under 18, even if their data has not been verified.

On October 1, a rule came into force according to which primary health care institutions will stop paying for the treatment of patients if they do not confirm their identity. This procedure is provided for by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1394, UNN reports with reference to the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

According to the law, by October 1, Ukrainians who had previously signed declarations with family doctors, pediatricians, and therapists had to update their phone numbers and taxpayer registration numbers.

In the absence of this information in the Electronic Healthcare System, doctors will no longer receive funds for patient care.

To a large extent, this concerns children, who mostly do not have the individual taxpayer code required for document verification. At the same time, the Ministry of Health assures that they will not be affected by the changes.

The National Health Service of Ukraine has announced that it will continue to fund medical institutions for the treatment of patients under the age of 18, even if their data has not been verified in the EHR system.

The Ministry of Health explained that such measures are being implemented to "ensure the relevance and reliability of patient data.

"At present, verification is carried out by exchanging data from the EHRMS with the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers (SRFT) and the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRACSG)," the ministry said.

According to the NHSU, 4.9 million unverified patients have been identified in the system, 4.3 of whom are Ukrainians under the age of 18. The process of verifying children is complicated by the fact that most of them do not receive TINs.

"The Ministry of Health and the NHSU are making every effort to ensure that doctors continue to receive payments for their work and patients continue to receive medical services," the National Health Service emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth

