What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Hit in the head because of crying: man in Kyiv region arrested for death of two-month-old daughter

Kyiv

 21999 views

In the Kyiv region, a father is suspected of fatally hitting his infant because he could not calm him down, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

- the prosecutor's office said.

Details

A resident of the Kyiv region, as indicated, was served a notice of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm that caused the death of a child (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, an 18-year-old boy stayed at home with his two-month-old daughter in a village in Bila Tserkva district. "The girl was capricious, which greatly annoyed the suspect. To "calm down" the child, the man approached her stroller and hit her on the head. Later, the child stopped showing signs of life," the prosecutor's office said.

When doctors and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the man tried to mislead the investigation and blamed his daughter's death on the doctors who had treated her for pneumonia the day before.

However, the forensic examination confirmed that the baby's death was caused by a closed head injury.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the suspect was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

