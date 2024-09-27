Hetmantsev's “White Business Club” turned out to be anti-reform

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167938 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138339 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143429 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182616 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173124 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100607 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110287 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112404 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51253 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189406 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142065 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142104 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146804 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138214 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155082 views
Hetmantsev's “White Business Club” turned out to be anti-reform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15542 views

Vox Ukraine experts consider the law on the “white business club” to be an anti-reform. It creates unequal conditions for business and has corruption risks, violating the principle of equal rules of the game.

The creation of the "white business club" in Ukraine was the first anti-reform in a long time. This is the conclusion reached by experts of the independent analytical platform Vox Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The 243rd issue of the Reform Index for the period from July 15 to July 28 included 7 regulations, and the Index value was 0.8 points. For the first time in a long time, we have recorded an anti-reform, the law on the "white business club", which provides special conditions for responsible taxpayers. In the previous issue, the Index value was 0.5 points," the report says.

Experts of the analytical platform reminded that the Law on taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation defines criteria for identifying the most responsible companies and offers preferences for them. The preferences include a moratorium on certain documentary audits and a reduction in the timeframe for audits for budget reimbursement; faster provision of tax advice and the allocation of a separate compliance manager. The State Tax Service of Ukraine will publish the list of responsible taxpayers on its website on a quarterly basis.

The criteria for being included in the list include not only the absence of unified social tax arrears and significant tax debt, but also the amount of taxes paid. In particular, to be included in the list, legal entities must pay income tax in the amount not less than the average industry figure for the last year. The amount of salary at such enterprises must be at least 10% higher than the average in the industry in the region where the payer is registered. The list will also include Diia.City residents who pay a tax rate not less than the average among the platform's residents. Individual entrepreneurs can take advantage if they pay taxes higher than the industry average, have at least five employees who are paid at least 10% higher than the average salary in a particular industry in the region where they are registered.

Analysts are convinced that these requirements do not actually describe dishonest tax payments, but rather the size of the enterprise, where larger taxpayers receive preferences and small ones have no chance to join the "white business club." The Index's experts negatively assessed the law, because instead of ensuring the rule of law, predictability of actions and creating a level playing field for everyone, the state creates special conditions for certain companies.

The idea of a "white business club" (a business that pays taxes in good faith) in theory evokes positive associations, because it is based on a risk-oriented approach that ensures a more rational use of the resources of inspection bodies, which are certainly not enough to inspect everyone. On the other hand, it violates the basic principle of the same "rules of the game for all", because a group of enterprises selected according to certain criteria will be formed, for which other "rules of the game" will apply. Given the large number of criteria and Ukraine's previous experience, when special conditions created corruption risks and the desire to obtain them inexpensively, it seems that the law will not lead to a positive effect, but will create and consolidate unequal conditions in the market

- said Oksana Kuzyakiv, Executive Director of the IER, Head of the Center for Contemporary Society Studies.

Recall 

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed the scandalous draft law on the "white business club" by the head of the parliament's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev. The document was criticized by both Mr. Hetmantsev's colleagues in parliament and experts. Even legal opinions stated that it did not comply with Ukrainian law.

In their comments to UNN , economic experts pointed out that the document violates the Constitution of Ukraine and creates discriminatory conditions in the business environment. 

The fact that Hetmantsev's draft law contains discriminatory norms and has corruption risks, is also stated in the conclusion of analysts of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs.  

Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk also stated that the draft law on the "white business club" is discriminatory.

Earlier, UNN  described how social media reacted to Hetmantsev's initiative to create a "white business club." Ukrainians, in particular, believe that his bill is an instruction manual for milking a half-dead cow, and that the MP himself is a disaster for the Ukrainian economy. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

