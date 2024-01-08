According to Kyrylo Kernes, his father, former Kharkiv mayor Gennadiy Kernes, was allegedly in a coma in the German Charite clinic and did not understand anything. However, this did not prevent Kyrylo from receiving UAH 30 million in cash as a gift from his father, UNN reports.

Details

While Gennadiy Kernes was undergoing treatment in Germany, his son was surprisingly able to receive UAH 30 million in cash from him as a gift. This is confirmed by Kyrylo Kernes' 2020 declaration , in which, in addition to the valuable gift, he indicated that he kept about UAH 34.8 million in cash, USD 82 thousand and EUR 22.5 thousand.

This means that Kernes Jr. either lied about the origin of the funds in his declaration or is lying about his father's condition in the hospital. The latter is more likely, since he himself denied the information about Hennadiy Kernes' deteriorating health three years ago. Now Kyrylo Kernes claims that his father was allegedly in a state of delirium in Charité, his limbs did not work and he did not understand anything. And three years ago, he told journalists that he had spoken to Gennadiy Kernes on the phone and his condition was satisfactory.

In his interviews, Kyrylo Kernes also admitted that he was not with his father at the time of his death.

His "close friendships" with the rest of the late Kharkiv mayor's family are also surprising. Kernes Jr. tells reporters that he communicates with his father's wife, Oksana Haisynska, and his half-siblings.

"Yes, I communicate with Danylo, with Sofia. We have friendly relations. Sofia is studying, Danylo is working, helping the army and people. We are doing our job, which our father taught us," said Kyrylo Kernes.

When asked if he maintains relations with Oksana and Rodion Haisynsky, Kyrylo Kernes said: "Yes, we do.

Despite the friendly communication, Kyrylo Kernes could not say where his half-brothers are now, he assumed that they are in Ukraine. "Sofia is studying abroad. I think Danylo is in Kyiv. Rodion, in my opinion, is also in Ukraine," he said.

Kharkiv deputy from the political force "Kernes's Bloc - Successful Kharkiv" Oleh Karatumanov believes that in this way Kyrylo Kernes is trying to promote his father's death, and his actions are orchestrated.

Recall

Earlier, we explained in detail who Kirill Kernes is and how his statements play into the Kremlin's hands. In addition, his statementthat he was not born for war and therefore fled Ukraine is surprising.

At the same time, UNN learned from its own sources that Kernes regularly meets in Vienna with Yevhen Muraiev, the leader of the banned pro-Russian party Nashi. This may indicate that Kernes Jr. is obsessed with Gauleiterism.