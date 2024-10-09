Helping seriously ill children and promoting a culture of transparent charity. DobroDiy told us what they did in September

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 29293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134510 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139329 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139005 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83760 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106959 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109100 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186872 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139005 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139330 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145490 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136975 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153954 views
Actual
Helping seriously ill children and promoting a culture of transparent charity. DobroDiy told us what they did in September

Helping seriously ill children and promoting a culture of transparent charity. DobroDiy told us what they did in September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11307 views

The DobroDiy team told us what they were doing in September.

In September, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance to seven seriously ill children and teenagers for more than 150 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

"September 2024 for the DobroDiy Charity Exchange was a month not only of financial assistance, support for current projects and wards, but also of active educational activities. We continue to do our best to promote a culture of transparent and systematic philanthropy, develop an inclusive environment, and raise awareness of the importance of supporting those who need it most," the statement reads.

It is noted that during the month, DobroDiy focused on informing the public about opportunities to help and the importance of joint participation in charitable initiatives.

"As for the systematic work with targeted fundraising projects, in September we provided assistance to 7 children and adolescents with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of diseases and injuries, amounting to more than UAH 150,000. These funds made it possible to start the planned rehabilitation activities in a timely manner and, in particular, to provide enteral nutrition, which is extremely important for some young patients and must be taken on a regular basis. All our little wards, who planned to start rehabilitation courses this month, got to them on time, which can be found in detail on our website in the news section," the Charity Marketplace added.

In total, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, DobroDiy has raised and donated almost UAH 127.5 million to charitable projects.

In particular, over UAH 91.5 million worth of aid was transferred to various units of the Defense Forces. Nearly UAH 8.5 million was provided to meet the urgent needs of medical institutions. In total, philanthropists raised and allocated more than UAH 13.6 million for the treatment and rehabilitation of seriously ill children and adolescents.

Humanitarian initiatives and social projects were financed in the amount of over UAH 13.7 million.

To join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange  , please visit the website here: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Recall

In July, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 10th anniversary . On the occasion of the birthday, the flash mob #DoingDobrom was launched. In addition, DobroDiy won the national competition Charitable Ukraine 2023.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society

Contact us about advertising