Helping seriously ill children and promoting a culture of transparent charity. DobroDiy told us what they did in September

In September, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance to seven seriously ill children and teenagers for more than 150 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

"September 2024 for the DobroDiy Charity Exchange was a month not only of financial assistance, support for current projects and wards, but also of active educational activities. We continue to do our best to promote a culture of transparent and systematic philanthropy, develop an inclusive environment, and raise awareness of the importance of supporting those who need it most," the statement reads.

It is noted that during the month, DobroDiy focused on informing the public about opportunities to help and the importance of joint participation in charitable initiatives.

"As for the systematic work with targeted fundraising projects, in September we provided assistance to 7 children and adolescents with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of diseases and injuries, amounting to more than UAH 150,000. These funds made it possible to start the planned rehabilitation activities in a timely manner and, in particular, to provide enteral nutrition, which is extremely important for some young patients and must be taken on a regular basis. All our little wards, who planned to start rehabilitation courses this month, got to them on time, which can be found in detail on our website in the news section," the Charity Marketplace added.

In total, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, DobroDiy has raised and donated almost UAH 127.5 million to charitable projects.

In particular, over UAH 91.5 million worth of aid was transferred to various units of the Defense Forces. Nearly UAH 8.5 million was provided to meet the urgent needs of medical institutions. In total, philanthropists raised and allocated more than UAH 13.6 million for the treatment and rehabilitation of seriously ill children and adolescents.

Humanitarian initiatives and social projects were financed in the amount of over UAH 13.7 million.

To join the projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange , please visit the website here: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

