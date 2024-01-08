ukenru
Helped evaders to go abroad: the former adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration was informed of the suspicion

Helped evaders to go abroad: the former adviser to the head of the Presidential Administration was informed of the suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25065 views

The former presidential adviser is suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally transport men of military age from Ukraine. He faces up to nine years in prison.

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a former advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration, who held this position before the Revolution of Dignity, of organizing the illegal transportation of persons liable for military service abroad, the Kyiv police reported, UNN .

Details

According to the police, in March 2023, a former advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration organized a scheme to smuggle men of military age across the state border of Ukraine.

The offender fictitiously employed the men as drivers of international passenger transportation for a controlled company. The "client" would drive a bus with fictitious passengers and another female driver. After crossing the border, the female driver and the passengers would immediately return to Ukraine, while the male driver would stay in the country of destination. The cost of such services was 7 thousand US dollars

- law enforcement officials said.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense stipulated by Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by prior conspiracy of a group of persons for mercenary motives.

The man faces imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property

- the police added.

The issue of bringing other participants of the criminal scheme to justice is also being resolved.

Recall

Law enforcers exposed and detained a Ukrzaliznytsia official who was spying on the military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region and passing data to the enemy.

