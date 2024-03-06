Help for more than half a million hryvnias: DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 19 seriously ill children and a medical center in Dnipro

In February, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, helped 19 seriously ill children and the Regional Medical Center for Family Health in Dnipro for more than half a million hryvnias, UNN reports.

In February, DobroDiy provided hearing prosthetics for 2 children, sent 11 children to the next scheduled rehabilitation, purchased vital medicines and materials for 5 more sick children, paid for medical examinations and donated consumables for surgery.

From February 24, 2022, to the end of February 2024, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided assistance worth almost UAH 122 million.

"Throughout this period, we have not abandoned the key areas of work that have been our main vector since the foundation of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange. This includes support for hospitals, as well as children and adolescents with serious diagnoses. However, the field of activity has been expanded," the organization said.

In particular, during this period, were supporte

- The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 88.9 million.

- basic medical facilities - by UAH 8.2 million.

- seriously ill children - by UAH 11 million.

- recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13.3 million.

- educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430 thousand.