Help for more than half a million hryvnias: DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 19 seriously ill children and a medical center in Dnipro

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13681 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40831 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35397 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194918 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178432 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218899 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248713 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154529 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371501 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4486 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194770 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159443 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178318 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7242 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18154 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18900 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 28055 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36039 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Help for more than half a million hryvnias: DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 19 seriously ill children and a medical center in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27858 views

In February 2024, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 19 seriously ill children and a medical center in Dnipro to the tune of more than half a million hryvnias.

Help for more than half a million hryvnias: DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 19 seriously ill children and a medical center in Dnipro

In February, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, helped 19 seriously ill children and the Regional Medical Center for Family Health in Dnipro for more than half a million hryvnias, UNN reports.

In February 2024, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange continued its work in the medical field, including support for medical institutions. 19 seriously ill young patients, as well as the Regional Medical Center for Family Health, received assistance, which is estimated at UAH 540,000

- reported the organization "DobroDiy".

In February, DobroDiy provided hearing prosthetics for 2 children, sent 11 children to the next scheduled rehabilitation, purchased vital medicines and materials for 5 more sick children, paid for medical examinations and donated consumables for surgery.

You can join any of the charitable projects that will resonate with your heart and resonate with your need to help others on the official website of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange: https://248.dp.ua

From February 24, 2022, to the end of February 2024, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange provided assistance worth almost UAH 122 million.

"Throughout this period, we have not abandoned the key areas of work that have been our main vector since the foundation of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange. This includes support for hospitals, as well as children and adolescents with serious diagnoses. However, the field of activity has been expanded," the organization said.

In particular, during this period, were supporte

-  The Defense Forces of Ukraine - by UAH 88.9 million.

-  basic medical facilities - by UAH 8.2 million.

-  seriously ill children - by UAH 11 million.

-  recipients of humanitarian aid - by UAH 13.3 million.

-  educational and social initiatives - by UAH 430 thousand.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90