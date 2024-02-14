Helicopters fly over sea after Cesar Kunikov's destruction, but Russians whine that 'crew is alive'

After the AFU, together with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR, sank the Russian landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" in Crimea, enemy planes are flying over the sea. However, Russian Telegram channels claim allegedly surviving crew, writes UNN.

Details

Russian anonymous channel "Two Majors" insists that the crew of the sunken ship is supposedly alive.

Rybar channel close to the Defense Ministry confirms the attack without giving details.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has so far remained silent about the attack on the Caesar Kunikov ship.

As "Crimean Wind" notes, the landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" is already under the surface of the water. Helicopters are flying over the sea, in particular the Mi-24 "Krokodil" attack helicopter.

"If 'the entire crew is alive', who are the helicopters looking for?" wondered Crimean Wind.

Early

UNN reported that Ukraine destroyed the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14. This was confirmed by the General Staff of the AFU.