Head of Kharkiv RMA denies reports of Russian capture of Sinkivka

The village of Synkivka in the Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv region, which was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), remains a gray zone. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, told Suspilne Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"As for Sinkivka, the situation there has not changed much, it is the same as it was six months ago. There is a changing situation when Russian equipment enters - there are neither our positions nor those of the Russian troops in Sinkivka. The enemy enters, and then they destroy it, and that's it. Synkivka is actually a gray zone where active hostilities are taking place," said Syniehubov.

According to him, the situation in the Kupyansk sector is really extremely difficult because the enemy has chosen this area as a priority. There is a large number of combat engagements, from 10 to 20 around the clock, and there is fighting there now.

The head of the RMA also commented on the Russian advance towards Kruhlyakivka and the possibility for civilians to leave the left bank.

"The logistics routes for evacuation are stored there, and if necessary, we provide evacuation measures for all absolutely all settlements under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Syniehubov.

The Russians still intend to capture Kupyansk, Nadiya Zamryga, a spokeswoman for the 14th Brigade, which holds the area, told Suspilne TV.

"Recently, the Russian army has reduced the use of equipment, two or three weeks ago they were using it, and, accordingly, we had good results in destroying heavy equipment, armored personnel carriers, artillery systems. Now we are destroying more enemy manpower," the spokesperson said.

