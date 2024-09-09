Head of Kharkiv RMA denies reports of Russian capture of Sinkivka

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117276 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119703 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195074 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151875 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196639 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112382 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185546 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105056 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86645 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 82808 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 58825 views
03:40 AM • 66024 views
04:00 AM • 42637 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195048 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196625 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185535 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212382 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200581 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149045 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148351 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152490 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143449 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159880 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22782 views

According to Sinegubov, Sinkivka is actually a gray zone where active hostilities are taking place. The situation in the Kupyansk sector remains complicated, with 10-20 combat engagements daily.

The village of Synkivka in the Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv region, which was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), remains a gray zone. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, told Suspilne Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"As for Sinkivka, the situation there has not changed much, it is the same as it was six months ago. There is a changing situation when Russian equipment enters - there are neither our positions nor those of the Russian troops in Sinkivka. The enemy enters, and then they destroy it, and that's it. Synkivka is actually a gray zone where active hostilities are taking place," said Syniehubov.

According to him, the situation in the Kupyansk sector is really extremely difficult because the enemy has chosen this area as a priority. There is a large number of combat engagements, from 10 to 20 around the clock, and there is fighting there now.

The head of the RMA also commented on the Russian advance towards Kruhlyakivka and the possibility for civilians to leave the left bank.

"The logistics routes for evacuation are stored there, and if necessary, we provide evacuation measures for all absolutely all settlements under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Syniehubov.

The Russians still intend to capture Kupyansk, Nadiya Zamryga, a spokeswoman for the 14th Brigade, which holds the area, told Suspilne TV.

"Recently, the Russian army has reduced the use of equipment, two or three weeks ago they were using it, and, accordingly, we had good results in destroying heavy equipment, armored personnel carriers, artillery systems. Now we are destroying more enemy manpower," the spokesperson said.

The situation at the front is very difficult - co-founder of DeepStateMAP03.09.24, 14:19 • 18628 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

