Head of OTG detained in Odesa region at a meeting in the regional administration

During a meeting of the working group "Transparency and Accountability" in the Odesa regional administration, law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the OTGs (territorial hromadas), UNN reports.

The law enforcement officers took the detainee out of the meeting for further procedural actions.

There are no official comments yet.

As a reminder, the Transparency and Accountability Group of the Odesa Oblast State Administration checks tenders announced by local communities in the region.