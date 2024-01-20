Tor wanted to strike a Ukrainian drone, but missed: the DIU showed footage of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system defeat

The operators of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a drone strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Tor". The Russians tried to shoot down the drone but missed, after which the system was damaged. The relevant footage was published in the Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the DIU, servicemen of the 1st Division of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" discovered an enemy "Tor" SAM in the Russian-Ukrainian border area.

The DIU operators took the Warmate 3.0 UAV into the sky and went to the coordinates provided by the friendly unit.

"On approach, the Russians tried to shoot down the drone with a missile from the TOR, but missed - the attack UAV continued to move. As a result of the successful fire damage to the enemy target, Moscow lost another expensive anti-aircraft missile system," the DIU emphasized.

