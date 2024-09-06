He tried to swim to Moldova: a drowned man wrapped in algae was found in the Dniester

Border guards have found the body of a drowned man in the Dniester. He was probably trying to swim across the river to illegally enter Moldova, the State Border Guard Service said on Friday, UNN reports .

The deceased was spotted by border guards on patrol. Rescuers and police were called to the scene and pulled him to the shore.

It has been preliminarily established that the deceased was a resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region, born in 1971. He probably tried to swim across the river to illegally cross the border with Moldova. However, the strong current and algae became fatal for him, the SBGS added.

Dived from the seaport: a resident of Izmail tried to cross the border