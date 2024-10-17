He talked to them and awarded them with state awards: Zelensky visits wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Brussels
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Brussels. He spoke with the wounded defenders of Donetsk region and presented them with state awards.
In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers who are being treated in a military hospital, UNN reports.
"I visited Ukrainian soldiers who are being treated in a military hospital. They were wounded while defending Ukraine in Donetsk region. I talked to the guys and recognized them with state awards. Thank you for defending Ukraine! We are proud of our heroes," Zelensky said.
