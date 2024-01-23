He raped his own daughter and stepdaughters: a man will be tried for molestation in Bukovyna

In Bukovyna, a man will be tried for molesting and raping his underage daughter and two stepdaughters. This was reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It was established that the man repeatedly committed lewd acts and had sexual relations with his two underage stepdaughters and his own daughter, with whom he lived together. He filmed the illegal actions on his cell phone, stored them and showed them to the victims, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the offender was exposed by cyber police officers in Chernivtsi region. During the pre-trial investigation, police seized computer equipment and a mobile phone with video content related to child pornography.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, the court chose custody as a measure of restraint. The pre-trial investigation was conducted under Part 3, 4, 6 Art. 152, Part 2 Art. 156, Part 2 Art. 301 and Part 1, 3, 4 Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code. The man faces up to life imprisonment.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, an indictment against a 39-year-old man suspected of molesting two 15-year-old boys was sent to court .