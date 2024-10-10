He couldn't take off his clothes during the game: in Volyn, rescuers removed a pan from a 2-year-old boy's head

In Volyn region, a two-year-old child put a pot on his head while playing and could not take it off. Rescuers removed the pot with scissors, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

"During the game, the child put a pot on his head and could not take it off. The parents tried to help their son on their own, but they failed," the statement said.

The emergency workers who arrived to help calmed the mother and her son, carefully cut the vessel with handheld metal scissors and successfully removed it from the child's head.

"The boy, born in 2022, is fine, and immediately fell asleep in his mother's arms after the rescue operation," the SES summarized.