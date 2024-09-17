He brought a message from Putin: Shoigu arrives in Iran on an unannounced visit

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit. He had time to meet with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Akhmadian. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reported.

Details

On Tuesday, September 17, Shoigu arrived in Iran on an unannounced visit. The Russian media that disseminated this information also published a fragment of the Russian official's meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Akhmadian.

Addendum

According to the Iranian TV channel IRIB, Shoigu has already met with the Iranian leader and conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recall

The day before, Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that the Iranian government did not supply Russia with missiles and other weapons for the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the Iranian leader emphasized that Tehran has every right to cooperate with Moscow in its own interests.