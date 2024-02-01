HCJ suspends consideration of disciplinary case against Tandir

The High Council of Justice has suspended consideration of the disciplinary case against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, suspected of committing an accident in which a National Guard member died, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Thus, the second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to suspend consideration of the disciplinary case against judge of the Makarov District Court of Kyiv Region Tandyr for the period necessary to obtain the requested information, documents to confirm the presence or absence of circumstances that are grounds for bringing the judge to disciplinary responsibility.

During the meeting, HCJ member Vitaliy Sakhilov stated that the consideration of the disciplinary case should be suspended because he did not have time to draw up a conclusion on the case. He said that he had requested information from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, but had not received it for a long time. He also noted that he was going on vacation next week.

At the same time, Sakhilov said that on the morning of January 31, he received documents from the prosecutor's office.

The law stipulates that the court has 30 days to issue a verdict. Since the complaint was opened on January 10, the conclusion must be submitted for consideration by February 10.

"At the moment (the morning of January 31 - ed.) I do not have any information that would give him a real opportunity to draw such a conclusion... I do not know what documents came from the prosecutor's office. In addition, I would like to inform you that next week I am officially going on vacation for a week," Sakhilov said.

Addendum

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard member to death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The SBI reported that a forensic psychological examination showedthat Makariv District Court judge Oleksiy Tandyr was drunk behind the wheel when he ran over National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko to death.

The lawyer of the victim's family, Vitaliy Serdyuk, reported that Tandyr had taken water and saliva instead of urine for testing in order to falsify the examination and not prove his state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBI were also informed that Tandyr, during the collection of biological samples, the judge tried to distort their contents in order to conceal the state of alcohol intoxication.