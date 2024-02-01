HCJ suspends consideration of disciplinary case against Tandir

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 60845 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116012 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121307 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163422 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164630 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266480 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176630 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166790 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148583 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82072 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 59777 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 95595 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 56668 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 37584 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266480 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222287 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233979 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116012 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99822 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117641 views
Actual
HCJ suspends consideration of disciplinary case against Tandir

HCJ suspends consideration of disciplinary case against Tandir

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22313 views

The High Council of Justice has suspended consideration of the disciplinary case against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is suspected of committing a fatal car accident while intoxicated, to obtain additional documents from the prosecutor's office.

The High Council of Justice has suspended consideration of the disciplinary case against judge Oleksiy Tandyr, suspected of committing an accident in which a National Guard member died, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Thus, the second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice decided to suspend consideration of the disciplinary case against  judge of the Makarov District Court of Kyiv Region Tandyr for the period necessary to obtain the requested information, documents to confirm the presence or absence of circumstances that are grounds for bringing the judge to disciplinary responsibility.

During the meeting, HCJ member Vitaliy Sakhilov stated that the consideration of the disciplinary case should be suspended because he did not have time to draw up a conclusion on the case. He said that he had requested information from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, but had not received it for a long time. He also noted that he was going on vacation next week.

At the same time, Sakhilov said that on the morning of January 31, he received documents from the prosecutor's office.

The law stipulates that the court has 30 days to issue a verdict. Since the complaint was opened on January 10, the conclusion must be submitted for consideration by February 10.

"At the moment (the morning of January 31 - ed.) I do not have any information that would give him a real opportunity to draw such a conclusion... I do not know what documents came from the prosecutor's office. In addition, I would like to inform you that next week I am officially going on vacation for a week," Sakhilov said.

Addendum

On the night of May 26, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard member to death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The SBI reported that a forensic psychological examination showedthat Makariv District Court judge Oleksiy Tandyr was drunk behind the wheel when he ran over National Guard member Vadym Bondarenko to death.

The lawyer of the victim's family, Vitaliy Serdyuk, reported that Tandyr had taken water and saliva instead of urine for testing in order to falsify the examination and not prove his state of intoxication at the time of the accident.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBI were also informed that Tandyr, during the collection of biological samples, the judge tried to distort their contents in order to conceal the state of alcohol intoxication.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising