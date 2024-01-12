HCJ agrees to detain in custody judge of Odesa region who allowed tax evaders to travel abroad for bribes

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 67433 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108355 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137480 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135809 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171342 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103399 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103168 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105182 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 75959 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 49943 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35000 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137472 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106144 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122293 views
HCJ agrees to detain in custody judge of Odesa region who allowed tax evaders to travel abroad for bribes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22024 views

The HCJ authorized the detention of an Odesa judge for taking a bribe for "helping" fugitives travel abroad.

The High Council of Justice , on the recommendation of the head of the SAPO, agreed to the detention of a judge of one of the district courts of Odesa region, who was caught taking a bribe for making a decision that would help avoid mobilization.  UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO press service. 

Details

Reportedly, the High Council of Justice found the arguments of the petition to be substantiated and agreed to keep the judge in custody.

It was established that the judge received $1500 for a promise to make a decision to establish the child's place of residence with the father, so that the child's father could use this decision to travel abroad with the child and avoid mobilization. 

In addition, the facts of more than 1,000 decisions on this category of cases in this court in 2022-2023 were established. Also, as it turned out, there were cases of men traveling abroad unaccompanied by a child, determining the child's place of residence in the temporarily occupied territory, forging procedural documents from plaintiffs, and interfering with the automated case distribution system.

High Council of Justice dismissed 325 judges over the past year12.01.24, 14:02 • 24569 views

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified, the SAPO said. 

Recall 

SBU and NABU expose a judge in Odesa region who made decisions that allowed tax evaders to travel abroad. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

