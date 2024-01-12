HCJ agrees to detain in custody judge of Odesa region who allowed tax evaders to travel abroad for bribes

The High Council of Justice , on the recommendation of the head of the SAPO, agreed to the detention of a judge of one of the district courts of Odesa region, who was caught taking a bribe for making a decision that would help avoid mobilization. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO press service.

Details

Reportedly, the High Council of Justice found the arguments of the petition to be substantiated and agreed to keep the judge in custody.

It was established that the judge received $1500 for a promise to make a decision to establish the child's place of residence with the father, so that the child's father could use this decision to travel abroad with the child and avoid mobilization.

In addition, the facts of more than 1,000 decisions on this category of cases in this court in 2022-2023 were established. Also, as it turned out, there were cases of men traveling abroad unaccompanied by a child, determining the child's place of residence in the temporarily occupied territory, forging procedural documents from plaintiffs, and interfering with the automated case distribution system.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing, other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified, the SAPO said.

