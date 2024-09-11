Harris to Trump: Putin would eat you for lunch without even an appetizer

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Harris to Trump: Putin would eat you for lunch without even an appetizer

Harris to Trump: Putin would eat you for lunch without even an appetizer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31173 views

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held a debate, discussing, among other issues, the war in Ukraine. Harris said that Trump “would have surrendered in 24 hours” and that Putin “would be sitting in Kyiv right now” if Trump were president.

During the debate on the night of September 11, Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of failing to dissuade Putin from a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, to which the Democratic candidate replied that the former president would have “given up in 24 hours.” Kamala Harris also noted that Europe and NATO are grateful to the United States for Trump's resignation from the presidency.

Writes UNN with reference to DW.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris held the first televised debate of the election race, during which the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war was raised.

Trump accused Harris of the weakness of the current White House administration, as the Republican believes that the Vice President failed to contain the Russian aggressor three days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, Kamala Harris had something to say to Donald Trump.

She accused Trump of “giving up in 24 hours,” while “Putin was already sitting in Kyiv, looking at Europe, starting with Poland.” “You think you're friends with a dictator, but he would eat you for lunch without even a bite,” the Democratic candidate said.

On the eve of the US elections: Harris' small advantage in the polls begins to falter, Trump is level10.09.24, 17:47 • 14757 views

In addition, the current vice president explained that it is important for her opponent to understand “why our allies from Europe and NATO” are grateful to the United States: “that you are no longer president,” she said, referring to Trump.

For reference

In fact, Kamala Harris has never met Putin in person. On the eve of the war in Ukraine, she held talks with US allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference. Putin did not attend that conference.

Recall

UNN reported that the debate between Trump and Harrystarted. p. 

According to a CNN poll, 63% of registered U.S. voters believe Kamala Harris performed better than Donald Trump in the debate. The results reflect a change from Trump's previous debates.

Trump warns Jewish Republicans: “There will be no Israel” if Harris wins election06.09.24, 23:48 • 23324 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

