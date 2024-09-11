Harris to Trump: Putin would eat you for lunch without even an appetizer

During the debate on the night of September 11, Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of failing to dissuade Putin from a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, to which the Democratic candidate replied that the former president would have “given up in 24 hours.” Kamala Harris also noted that Europe and NATO are grateful to the United States for Trump's resignation from the presidency.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris held the first televised debate of the election race, during which the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war was raised.

Trump accused Harris of the weakness of the current White House administration, as the Republican believes that the Vice President failed to contain the Russian aggressor three days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, Kamala Harris had something to say to Donald Trump.

She accused Trump of “giving up in 24 hours,” while “Putin was already sitting in Kyiv, looking at Europe, starting with Poland.” “You think you're friends with a dictator, but he would eat you for lunch without even a bite,” the Democratic candidate said.

In addition, the current vice president explained that it is important for her opponent to understand “why our allies from Europe and NATO” are grateful to the United States: “that you are no longer president,” she said, referring to Trump.

In fact, Kamala Harris has never met Putin in person. On the eve of the war in Ukraine, she held talks with US allies, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the Munich Security Conference. Putin did not attend that conference.

According to a CNN poll, 63% of registered U.S. voters believe Kamala Harris performed better than Donald Trump in the debate. The results reflect a change from Trump's previous debates.

