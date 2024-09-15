Half the city is drowning every time: The keeper promised to deal with Odesa's Trukhanov stormwater management

Odesa municipal services are completing work to eliminate the storm in Odesa. This was stated by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.



Regarding the consequences of today's downpour in Odesa: as of now, utilities and rescuers are completing their work. The State Emergency Service deployed 4 fire trucks and 19 employees to help Odesa residents. I sincerely thank the rescuers and utilities for their work! We will separately analyze the state of the stormwater drains in the regional center and why half the city drowns every time it rains,