About 90% of children in Odesa region study offline - Kiper

About 90% of children in Odesa region study offline, and the remaining 10% study online. Currently, the task set by the regional leadership is to bring 100% of children to study offline. The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Most of them study offline. About 90% of our children study offline and partially mixed. 10% are online students. There are questions about shelters. These are usually Soviet-style schools, where there were none at all. Today, some of the norms have been changed by the SES in this example, because children's lives are our priority. Some of those schools do not yet meet the standards, and we do not take these risks of possible shelling and deaths of children. The task is to take 100% of children offline because children should be studying at their desks, - Kiper said.

Recall

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska emphasizedthat underground schools were a forced response to the inability to ensure the safety of students in regular educational institutions during the war.