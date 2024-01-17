Half a hundred houses in Odesa were left without heating due to Russian night attack: it will be restored within a day - Kharlov

Due to a nighttime Russian drone attack in one of Odesa's neighborhoods, heating systems were damaged, leaving 58 houses without heat. Heat supply is expected to be restored within 24 hours. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharlov, deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

"Last night, the Russian enemy resorted to another insidious attack on the civilian population of Odesa region, attacking us with attack drones. Thanks to the air defense forces, all air targets were shot down.

Unfortunately, the wreckage of the downed drones fell on residential buildings. As a result, five residential buildings were damaged, one of them being the most heavily damaged. 130 people were evacuated from it.

In addition, the strike damaged the district's heating systems, and 58 houses are currently without heat. Utilities are working in an enhanced mode, all the consequences will be eliminated within a day and heat supply will be restored to these houses," he said.

Kharlov added that five people were injured in the attack.

"Two were hospitalized, three were provided with medical aid on the spot. Their lives and health are not in danger," he said.

