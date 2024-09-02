Last week, hackers attacked the communication systems of the German Federal Aviation Safety Agency. Russian special services are likely to be involved. DW writes about it with reference to the dpa agency, UNN reports .

Details

The German Federal Aviation Safety Agency (DFS), whose office is located near Frankfurt Airport, has been subjected to a hacker attack. This was confirmed by a DFS spokesperson on Sunday, September 1. It is noted that the hacker attack took place last week.

“Our (systems - ed.) communications in the office have been hacked, and we are currently taking measures to protect ourselves,” said the DFS spokesperson.

The DFS did not specify whether the cybercriminals gained access to the data. However, they said that the hacker attack did not affect air traffic. Flights continue to operate normally.

Spiegel writes that the attack is linked to the APT28 hacker group, also known as Fancy Bear. This group has been attacking commercial companies such as defense, energy, and logistics for several years.

“Western governments view the group as a long arm of the Russian special services,” the newspaper writes.

In Germany, the group became known to the general public in 2015 due to a hacker attack on the Bundestag.

