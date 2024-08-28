HACCU begins consideration of ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Knyazev's case on the merits

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun consideration on the merits of the case against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev, accused of taking a bribe, the SAPO reported, UNN reports.

On August 28, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court began the substantive hearing in the case against the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, accused of receiving an undue advantage in a particularly large amount - the statement said.

It is reported that at the court hearing, the prosecutor announced the indictment, after which the parties made opening statements.

The court also began examining the materials provided by the prosecution - SAPO informs.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniazev is involved in a bribery case. According to the NABU, funds were provided to by the owner of the Finance and Credit group for making a decision in his favor.

In order to prevent the loss of shares, in early March 2023, the businessman, according to the NABU, colluded with a lawyer who had ties to the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

During March-April 2023, he transferred $2.7 million to the lawyer ($1.8 million to the head and judges of the Supreme Court, the rest as “payment” for intermediary services), NABU reported.

On May 15, 2023, while receiving the second tranche of $450,000, the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and a lawyer were caught red-handed. The next day they were notified of suspicion. The case has now been referred to court.