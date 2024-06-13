Greece is hit by a record heat wave

Greece is experiencing record heat: authorities are closing schools and access to the Acropolis. This is reported by Euronews, UNN reports.

It is noted that the daytime temperature reaches 43 degrees Celsius in the shade. Schools are closed in several regions, including the capital.

On June 12, the Ministry of Culture announced that the main tourist attraction, the Acropolis of Athens, would be closed to visitors during the hottest hours, from noon to 5 p.m., until further notice.

This is the first heat wave in Greece this year. Meteorologists note that previously such waves were recorded in the middle of summer, but the heat has never come before June 15. Summer temperatures of more than 38 degrees that last for at least three days are considered abnormal for Greece.

Last year, the Acropolis was already closed to tourists in July. The dangerous heat lasted for two weeks, and until the attraction was closed, tourists fainted in line and on tours.

Greece is one of the European countries where climate change is most evident. Last year, a heat wave caused a wave of forest fires; they were followed by heavy rains due to climate swings, which caused floods. Both fires and floods caused significant damage to nature, agriculture, and cities.

