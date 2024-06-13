Greece is hit by a record heat wave

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21126 views
01:58 PM • 21126 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132992 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138374 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228412 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162010 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162010 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146859 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146859 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214476 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201247 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102081 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84190 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228395 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201240 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 214977 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 84190 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84190 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 102081 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156366 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156366 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159090 views
Greece is hit by a record heat wave

Greece is hit by a record heat wave

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23189 views

Greece is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures reaching 43°C, which has led to the closure of schools and restricted access to the Acropolis.

Greece is experiencing record heat: authorities are closing schools and access to the Acropolis. This is reported by Euronews, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the daytime temperature reaches 43 degrees Celsius in the shade. Schools are closed in several regions, including the capital.

On June 12, the Ministry of Culture announced that the main tourist attraction, the Acropolis of Athens, would be closed to visitors during the hottest hours, from noon to 5 p.m., until further notice.

This is the first heat wave in Greece this year. Meteorologists note that previously such waves were recorded in the middle of summer, but the heat has never come before June 15. Summer temperatures of more than 38 degrees that last for at least three days are considered abnormal for Greece.

AddendumAddendum

Last year, the Acropolis was already closed to tourists in July. The dangerous heat lasted for two weeks, and until the attraction was closed, tourists fainted in line and on tours.

Greece is one of the European countries where climate change is most evident. Last year, a heat wave caused a wave of forest fires; they were followed by heavy rains due to climate swings, which caused floods. Both fires and floods caused significant damage to nature, agriculture, and cities.

Abnormal heat in Turkey and flooding in northern Spain: Europe is suffering from bad weather12.06.24, 16:34 • 15226 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthNews of the World

Contact us about advertising