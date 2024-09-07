Grass fires extinguished in three districts of Kyiv: 1.63 hectares of fires

In Kyiv, rescuers extinguished fires in three districts of the city. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the capital, rescuers promptly extinguished grass fires in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts. The total area of the fires amounted to 1.63 hectares.

Recall

Attention: Unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is a serious offense. Such actions are subject to administrative liability and, in more serious cases, criminal liability.

Be aware and careful! In case of an emergency, call 101.

