Grass fires extinguished in three districts of Kyiv: 1.63 hectares of fires
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers have extinguished grass fires in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv. The total area of the fires amounted to 1.63 hectares, and the SES reminds people of the responsibility for unauthorized burning of dry vegetation.
In Kyiv, rescuers extinguished fires in three districts of the city. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the capital, rescuers promptly extinguished grass fires in Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts. The total area of the fires amounted to 1.63 hectares.
Recall
Attention: Unauthorized burning of dry vegetation or its residues is a serious offense. Such actions are subject to administrative liability and, in more serious cases, criminal liability.
Be aware and careful! In case of an emergency, call 101.
