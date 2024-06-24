$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118450 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188595 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233018 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143052 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368921 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181715 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149616 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197905 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Grand Duke Henri begins transferring power to his son Prince Guillaume in Luxembourg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106472 views

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced the beginning of the process of transferring powers to his son, Prince Guillaume, which marked the beginning of the transfer of the crown to Guillaume, although a complete change of leadership is likely to take several years.

Grand Duke Henri begins transferring power to his son Prince Guillaume in Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced the transfer of powers to his son Guillaume. This is reported by France 24, reports UNN.

Details

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced that he is beginning the process of transferring powers to his son, Prince Guillaume.

I appointed Prince Guillaume deputy representative in October. I wish him all the best with all my love and confidence

- declared Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

The move marks the beginning of the crown's transition to Guillaume, 42, but a complete change in the Grand Duchy's leadership is likely to take several years.

recall

Henri became Duke in 2000 after his father Jean abdicated. Luxembourg is a small country with a limited constitutional monarchy, located between Belgium, France and Germany, and has a rich history of family dynasties dating back to 1890.

Luxembourg allocates 5 million euros for the "artillery coalition" in support of Ukraine30.05.24, 14:15 • 23135 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
