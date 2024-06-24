Grand Duke Henri begins transferring power to his son Prince Guillaume in Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced the transfer of powers to his son Guillaume. This is reported by France 24, reports UNN.

Details

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announced that he is beginning the process of transferring powers to his son, Prince Guillaume.

I appointed Prince Guillaume deputy representative in October. I wish him all the best with all my love and confidence - declared Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

The move marks the beginning of the crown's transition to Guillaume, 42, but a complete change in the Grand Duchy's leadership is likely to take several years.

recall

Henri became Duke in 2000 after his father Jean abdicated. Luxembourg is a small country with a limited constitutional monarchy, located between Belgium, France and Germany, and has a rich history of family dynasties dating back to 1890.

Luxembourg allocates 5 million euros for the "artillery coalition" in support of Ukraine