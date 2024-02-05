Grammy 2024: who won the awards
Kyiv • UNN
Taylor Swift's album Midnights won Album of the Year, and Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for her song Flowers, which won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards.
The Grammy Awards, the highest honor in the music industry, were presented at a ceremony on Sunday, UNN reports.
Details
The list of category winners looks like this:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
"Midnights" by Taylor Swift
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
SONG OF THE YEAR
"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish (from the movie Barbie); Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters
BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monet
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
"Flowers", Taylor Swift
BEST SOLO POP PERFORMANCE
"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
BEST ROCK SONG
"Not Strong Enough", boygenius; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters
THE BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Not Strong Enough", boygenius
THE BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"72 Seasons", Metallica
BEST ROCK ALBUM
"This Is Why", Paramore
THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
"This Is Why", Paramore
BEST ALBUM OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC
"The Record", boygenius
BEST SONG R&B
"Snooze" by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Chris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters
ПРЕМІЯ THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD
Jay-Z
It is noteworthy that Miley Cyrus received her first Grammy for the hit "Flowers".