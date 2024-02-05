Grammy 2024: who won the awards

The Grammy Awards, the highest honor in the music industry, were presented at a ceremony on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

The list of category winners looks like this:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Midnights" by Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish (from the movie Barbie); Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monet

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Flowers", Taylor Swift

BEST SOLO POP PERFORMANCE

"Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

BEST ROCK SONG

"Not Strong Enough", boygenius; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters

THE BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Not Strong Enough", boygenius

THE BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"72 Seasons", Metallica

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"This Is Why", Paramore

THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

"This Is Why", Paramore

BEST ALBUM OF ALTERNATIVE MUSIC

"The Record", boygenius

BEST SONG R&B

"Snooze" by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Chris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters

ПРЕМІЯ THE DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD

Jay-Z

It is noteworthy that Miley Cyrus received her first Grammy for the hit "Flowers".