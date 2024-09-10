Government says Energoatom facilities are protected
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Shmyhal said that Energoatom's facilities are protected by air defense systems. The Minister of Energy and the head of Energoatom are personally responsible for the protection of the facilities together with the military.
Energoatom's facilities are protected by appropriate air defense equipment. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is personally responsible for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference, according to a UNN correspondent .
Energoatom is protected by appropriate air defense means. Accordingly, all other measures to protect the facilities were taken by Energoatom and the Minister of Energy is personally responsible for this, together with the head of Energoatom, together with the military
He noted that all these things are discussed and reported at the Stavka in secret. “I can't communicate any more,” the prime minister added.
Director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko stated that there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities.