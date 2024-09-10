ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117230 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119632 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151727 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151843 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142525 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196589 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112380 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185503 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105054 views

Actual
Government approves procedure for granting combatant status automatically

Government approves procedure for granting combatant status automatically

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19641 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for automatic granting of combatant status during martial law. This applies to persons who took part in combat missions in combat areas or in the occupied territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for granting the status of combatant during martial law in the areas of military operations or in the occupied territories in an automatic mode. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The Procedure for Granting the Status of Combatant in the Period of Martial Law in the Areas of Military (Combat) Operations or in the Temporarily Occupied Territories in an Automatic Mode is Approved

- Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the procedure defines the procedure for granting combatant status automatically to persons who, during the period of martial law, while directly participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, participated in combat (service, special) missions in the areas of military (combat) operations or in the temporarily occupied territories.

The law on the e-cabinet of persons liable for military service came into force: Lubinets explains how it will help the military and their families04.04.24, 18:16 • 26914 views

It is stipulated that the status of combatant is granted automatically to persons specified in the first paragraph of clause 19 of part one of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection” (except for military personnel (reservists and persons who are members of intelligence agencies) who participated in combat (service, special) missions in the areas of military (combat) operations or in the temporarily occupied territories, regardless of the duration of such missions

 ,” Melnychuk said.

It also defines the list, conditions and criteria for information to be entered into the Unified State Register of War Veterans to ensure the automatic granting of combatant status.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

