Government approves procedure for granting combatant status automatically

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for granting the status of combatant during martial law in the areas of military operations or in the occupied territories in an automatic mode. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

According to him, the procedure defines the procedure for granting combatant status automatically to persons who, during the period of martial law, while directly participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, participated in combat (service, special) missions in the areas of military (combat) operations or in the temporarily occupied territories.

It is stipulated that the status of combatant is granted automatically to persons specified in the first paragraph of clause 19 of part one of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection” (except for military personnel (reservists and persons who are members of intelligence agencies) who participated in combat (service, special) missions in the areas of military (combat) operations or in the temporarily occupied territories, regardless of the duration of such missions ,” Melnychuk said.

It also defines the list, conditions and criteria for information to be entered into the Unified State Register of War Veterans to ensure the automatic granting of combatant status.