Government allows the State Special Communications Service to purchase unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 81374 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Government allows the State Special Communications Service to purchase unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24071 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the State Service for Special Communications to purchase unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment during martial law. This applies to the needs of the State Special Communications Service, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service and other law enforcement agencies.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized the State Special Communications Service to purchase unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, ammunition and their components during martial law. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

The Regulation on the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine was amended to bring it in line with the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Section IX ‘Final and Transitional Provisions’ of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine’ regarding the performance of tasks related to the provision of unmanned systems and electronic warfare,

- Melnychuk wrote.

Government allowed to purchase Ukrainian-made drones through closed Prozorro functionality - Fedorov04.07.24, 16:42 • 17894 views

According to him, the law stipulates that the Administration of the State Special Communications Service has the right to operate under martial law during the period of martial law introduced by the Presidential Decree of February 24. 2022 N 64: to purchase unmanned systems, tactical electronic warfare equipment, ammunition (used with unmanned systems) and their components for the needs of the State Special Communications Service, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, as well as for the needs of other components of the security and defense forces in accordance with the submitted orders; in accordance with the procedure established by the Administration of the State Special Communications Service, to take measures to organize the provision of unmanned systems, tactical electronic warfare equipmen

The Head of the State Service for Special Communications was also authorized to make decisions on the involvement of the territorial units of the State Service for Special Communications in the implementation of measures to repel and deter armed aggression against Ukraine during martial law, introduced by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of 24.02.2022 No. 64,

- Melnychuk said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

