Government allows the State Special Communications Service to purchase unmanned systems and electronic warfare equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has authorized the State Special Communications Service to purchase unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, ammunition and their components during martial law. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

The Regulation on the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine was amended to bring it in line with the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Section IX ‘Final and Transitional Provisions’ of the Law of Ukraine ‘On the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine’ regarding the performance of tasks related to the provision of unmanned systems and electronic warfare, - Melnychuk wrote.

Government allowed to purchase Ukrainian-made drones through closed Prozorro functionality - Fedorov

According to him, the law stipulates that the Administration of the State Special Communications Service has the right to operate under martial law during the period of martial law introduced by the Presidential Decree of February 24. 2022 N 64: to purchase unmanned systems, tactical electronic warfare equipment, ammunition (used with unmanned systems) and their components for the needs of the State Special Communications Service, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, as well as for the needs of other components of the security and defense forces in accordance with the submitted orders; in accordance with the procedure established by the Administration of the State Special Communications Service, to take measures to organize the provision of unmanned systems, tactical electronic warfare equipmen