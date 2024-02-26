GOP official resigns, strengthening Trump's position ahead of election

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel resigns on March 8 after weeks of public pressure from former US President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to FT and ORF.

Details

Ronna McDaniel, who has been responsible for the Republican Party's branding and communications strategies for the past seven years, has confirmed that she will step down as chair of the Republican National Committee after Donald Trump said she should step down and be replaced by new leaders. In addition to McDaniel, the second chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Drew McKissick, also announced his resignation.

A few weeks ago, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee had already informed Trump of her intention to resign shortly after the South Carolina primary, which took place on Saturday, February 24, and was won by the former president. Trump, for his part, has already publicly expressed his support for Michael Whitley, chairman of the Republican Party in North Carolina and general counsel of the National Committee, as a candidate to replace McDaniel.

Historically, the RNC has undergone changes after we have a nominee, and I have always intended to follow this tradition - said McDaniel

I remain committed to taking back the White House and defeating the Republicans in the November elections - She added.

McDaniel's resignation underscores how Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican Party in recent months. The former president is on a clear path to securing the GOP nomination for the White House after winning the first four early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, is the latest Republican to challenge Trump's nomination for the US presidency. Despite losing to Trump by 20 points in her state over the weekend, Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday, although her path to the White House looks increasingly unlikely.

