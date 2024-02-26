$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

GOP official resigns, strengthening Trump's position ahead of election

Ronna McDaniel and Drew McKissick resigned as chairmen of the Republican National Committee, strengthening former President Donald Trump's control over the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 elections.

GOP official resigns, strengthening Trump's position ahead of election

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel resigns on March 8 after weeks of public pressure from former US President Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to FT and ORF.

Details

Ronna McDaniel, who has been responsible for the Republican Party's branding and communications strategies for the past seven years, has confirmed that she will step down as chair of the Republican National Committee after Donald Trump said she should step down and be replaced by new leaders. In addition to McDaniel, the second chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Drew McKissick, also announced his resignation.

A few weeks ago, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee had already informed Trump of her intention to resign shortly after the South Carolina primary, which took place on Saturday, February 24, and was won by the former president. Trump, for his part, has already publicly expressed his support for Michael Whitley, chairman of the Republican Party in North Carolina and general counsel of the National Committee, as a candidate to replace McDaniel.

Historically, the RNC has undergone changes after we have a nominee, and I have always intended to follow this tradition

 - said McDaniel

I remain committed to taking back the White House and defeating the Republicans in the November elections

- She added.

McDaniel's resignation underscores how Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican Party in recent months. The former president is on a clear path to securing the GOP nomination for the White House after winning the first four early voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, is the latest Republican to challenge Trump's nomination for the US presidency. Despite losing to Trump by 20 points in her state over the weekend, Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday, although her path to the White House looks increasingly unlikely.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says there is no clear response from former US President Donald Trump or his team to the public invitation by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to visit Ukraine.

The British minister believes that the United Kingdom should work with NATO and its allies to win in Ukraine and "eventually" oust the Russian leader from the Kremlin. However, judging by the response of the Prime Minister's spokesperson Rishi Sunak, the official went a little furtherthan the official UK policy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

