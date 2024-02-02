Global smartphone sales fall to their worst result in 10 years

In 2023, 1.14 billion smartphones were sold worldwide, which is 4% less than the previous year and the worst result since 2014, when 1.22 billion smartphones were sold. The data was published by Canalys, a specialized analytical company, UNN reports .

Details

According to the data, the drop was caused by a decline in demand in developed markets, primarily in the US and the EU.

Smartphone sales declined in the first half of 2023, but thanks to the launch of a significant number of models for the mass market, sales began to grow in the third quarter of last year, especially in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Despite the decline in sales, smartphone manufacturers significantly increased their profits in 2023. This is due to cost optimization amid a falling market and a significant reduction in the price of chips.

The strong financial position of manufacturers will allow them to increase investments in artificial intelligence for premium smartphones, although sales dynamics in 2024 will continue to be determined by mid- and low-end models, Canalys predicts.

Supplements

Apple became the largest smartphone vendor in 2023 (229.2 million smartphones sold) with a 20% market share.

Samsung (225.4 million), which has been the global sales leader for 13 years, dropped to second place.

Xiaomi strengthened its third position, taking 13% of the market with a total of 146.4 million shipments. OPPO and Transsion took fourth and fifth place with 9% and 8% market shares, respectively.

