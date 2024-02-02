ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Global smartphone sales fall to their worst result in 10 years

Global smartphone sales fall to their worst result in 10 years

Kyiv

 • 38733 views

Global smartphone sales fell to 1.14 billion units in 2023, the worst result since 2014 and down 4% from the previous year, due to lower demand in developed markets.

In 2023, 1.14 billion smartphones were sold worldwide, which is 4% less than the previous year and the worst result since 2014, when 1.22 billion smartphones were sold. The data was published by Canalys, a specialized analytical company, UNN reports .

Details

According to the data, the drop was caused by a decline in demand in developed markets, primarily in the US and the EU.

Smartphone sales declined in the first half of 2023, but thanks to the launch of a significant number of models for the mass market, sales began to grow in the third quarter of last year, especially in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Despite the decline in sales, smartphone manufacturers significantly increased their profits in 2023. This is due to cost optimization amid a falling market and a significant reduction in the price of chips.

The strong financial position of manufacturers will allow them to increase investments in artificial intelligence for premium smartphones, although sales dynamics in 2024 will continue to be determined by mid- and low-end models, Canalys predicts.

Supplements

Apple became the largest smartphone vendor in 2023 (229.2 million smartphones sold) with a 20% market share.

Samsung (225.4 million), which has been the global sales leader for 13 years, dropped to second place.

Xiaomi strengthened its third position, taking 13% of the market with a total of 146.4 million shipments. OPPO and Transsion took fourth and fifth place with 9% and 8% market shares, respectively.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

