Germany introduces temporary border controls to combat illegal migration

On Monday, September 9, the German government announced temporary border controls at all land borders to stop illegal migration. Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

The control will begin on September 16 and will initially last for six months. In this way, Berlin wants to stop illegal migration and protect the population from Islamist extremism.

We strengthen internal security and continue our tough line against illegal migration - said Interior Secretary Nancy Fazer.

Addendum

The introduction of temporary control at the border could be another test of European unity.

Germany shares a land border of over 3,700 km (2,300 miles) with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

In response to Germany's announcement , Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told Bild on Monday that his country would not accept any migrants turned away by Germany at the border.

There is no room for maneuver. It's the law. I ordered the head of the federal police to prevent the return of - Karner said .

The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policy