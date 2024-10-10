Germany, France and Poland call on Georgian government to change course: details

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland in the Weimar Triangle format condemned the policy of the Georgian government and called for a change in the current course. The relevant statement was published on the website of the German Foreign Ministry, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"We condemn the actions of the Georgian government, which have led to the actual halt of Georgia's accession process to the European Union... We once again call on the Georgian government to change its current course. The scope and depth of relations and cooperation between the EU and Georgia are at stake," the statement reads.

The Weimar Triangle indicates that negative trends have intensified in recent months: disturbing threats of reprisals have been made, the law on foreign agents has come into force, amendments restricting LGBT rights have been adopted, and "attacks" on civil society organizations and independent journalists have been taking place.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia refused to suspend the “law on foreign agents”

"In addition, we note with growing concern the rise of aggressive rhetoric against the EU and its member states. The EU will not tolerate the dissemination of false narratives about European positions and policies by the Georgian authorities," the statement reads.

The countries of the Weimar Triangle hope that the Georgian government will return to the path of reforms on which the country's accession to the EU depends, and will ensure free and fair elections.

For their part, they reaffirm their readiness to continue to support Georgian society on its path to a European future, as well as their commitment to Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"The Weimar Triangle is a regional grouping of Germany, France, and Poland, established in August 1991. Initially, its goal was to develop cooperation and bring Warsaw closer to the EU and NATO.