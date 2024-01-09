German Defense Company Starts Construction of Armored Vehicle Repair Center in Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

German Defense Company Starts Construction of Armored Vehicle Repair Center in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27248 views

A German company is building an armored vehicle repair center in western Ukraine, which will increase the efficiency of the Ukrainian army by eliminating foreign transportation.

The German defense company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft has begun construction of a repair center in eastern Ukraine for armored vehicles provided to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 tanks. This was reported by German Bundestag deputy Markus Faber on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

In western Ukraine, FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft is building a repair center for armored vehicles in need of repair, such as those it has supplied

- Faber wrote.

He noted that "for Ukraine, this means a huge increase in efficiency, as in the future there will be no need for expensive and time-consuming transportation abroad, and the armed forces will be able to train their mechanics on site.

The deputy added that his visit to the repair center shows that "taxpayers' money is used wisely.

Recall

The German company was engaged in re-equipment of Leopard 1 tanks, which the Danish Ministry of Defense handed over to Ukraine.

The company has also developed special armored vehicles Wisent 1 MC, which are also used in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

