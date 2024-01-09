German Defense Company Starts Construction of Armored Vehicle Repair Center in Ukraine

The German defense company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft has begun construction of a repair center in eastern Ukraine for armored vehicles provided to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 tanks. This was reported by German Bundestag deputy Markus Faber on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

In western Ukraine, FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft is building a repair center for armored vehicles in need of repair, such as those it has supplied - Faber wrote.

He noted that "for Ukraine, this means a huge increase in efficiency, as in the future there will be no need for expensive and time-consuming transportation abroad, and the armed forces will be able to train their mechanics on site.

The deputy added that his visit to the repair center shows that "taxpayers' money is used wisely.

Recall

The German company was engaged in re-equipment of Leopard 1 tanks, which the Danish Ministry of Defense handed over to Ukraine.

The company has also developed special armored vehicles Wisent 1 MC, which are also used in Ukraine.