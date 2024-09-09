ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117198 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119607 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194915 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151704 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151835 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105052 views

Popular news
February 28, 10:53 PM • 86209 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 82369 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 58339 views
03:40 AM • 65472 views
04:00 AM • 41933 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194915 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196567 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185484 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 212338 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200541 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 149017 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 148326 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 152466 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143428 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159859 views
Georgian Prime Minister: recall of Ukrainian diplomat is related to washing machines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27572 views

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the recall of the Ukrainian diplomat was related to the purchase of household appliances. According to him, this is not a political act, but a reaction to inadequate actions in times of war.

The decision of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to dismiss the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia  Mykhailo Kharyshyn is related to the purchase of household appliances, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Echo of the Caucasus reports UNN

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the decision of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. Kobakhidze said, “According to our information, this is not a political act. A specific representative, if I'm not mistaken, who also has diplomatic status, purchased household items. This was recognized as inadequate in light of the ongoing war, and this was the reason for his withdrawal. This is the information we have. <...> We are talking about washing machines,” the Prime Minister said.

Recall 

 Newly appointed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat he had recalled Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Georgia, Mykhailo Kharyshyn.

New Foreign Minister Sybiha announces personnel changes07.09.24, 10:59 • 71694 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World

