Georgian Prime Minister: recall of Ukrainian diplomat is related to washing machines

The decision of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga to dismiss the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Mykhailo Kharyshyn is related to the purchase of household appliances, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Echo of the Caucasus reports UNN.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze commented on the decision of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister. Kobakhidze said, “According to our information, this is not a political act. A specific representative, if I'm not mistaken, who also has diplomatic status, purchased household items. This was recognized as inadequate in light of the ongoing war, and this was the reason for his withdrawal. This is the information we have. <...> We are talking about washing machines,” the Prime Minister said.

Recall

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga saidthat he had recalled Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Georgia, Mykhailo Kharyshyn.

